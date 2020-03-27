Sign up
Photo 1181
Ghostly!
Day 87 - We spent some time in the garden today clearing up dead leaves, when I swept our table off the leaves left these ghostly imprints behind!
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
