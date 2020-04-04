Previous
Sunbathing! by bigmxx
Photo 1189

Sunbathing!

Day 95 - There are a pair of crows nesting in the chimney of the house opposite, I wonder if it's the same pair that were there last year?
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
325% complete

Lesley Aldridge ace
What a beady eye!
April 4th, 2020  
