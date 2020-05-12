Previous
Garden shot! by bigmxx
Day 133 - I finished work late today so it was a quick walk around the garden for inspiration and then I spotted these pretty pink flowers!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Lou Ann ace
Lovely!
May 12th, 2020  
