Finally! by bigmxx
Photo 1238

Finally!

Day 144 - At last all the Rhododendron buds have flowered!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Sue Cooper ace
This is an amazing capture of a beautiful rhododendron.
May 23rd, 2020  
Ingrid
It was worth the wait! Beautiful!
May 23rd, 2020  
