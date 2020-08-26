Previous
Lovely walk! by bigmxx
Photo 1333

Lovely walk!

Day 329 - We booked our time slot and took ourselves off to Leeds Castle for a lovely walk around the grounds, but there were so many people with children who obviously hadn't heard of the work 'social distancing' it sort of spoilt the day!
26th August 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
365% complete

Photo Details

