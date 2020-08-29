Sign up
Why do you look different!
Day 332 - This Egret stood staring at this Seagull for ages and then it decide it didn't like it and ran at it flapping it's wings, whereupon the Seagull flew away!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
