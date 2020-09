Concerned partner!

Day 257 - We visited Wingham Wildlife Park today where we stood watching this pair of Bornean Orangutans they were high up in their enclosure. The male kept putting his arm around the female and giving her a cuddle, she had something in her hand which she kept kissing and he kept trying to take it away from her, after a while she moved closer to us and we saw she actually had a dead bird in her hand, she was so gentle with it passing it from hand to hand and gently prodding and then kissing it!