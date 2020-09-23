Previous
Spot the intruder! by bigmxx
Photo 1361

Spot the intruder!

Day 267 - These fish are so greedy when it comes to food, they are well fed by members of the public but they always come together and act like they're starving when they see anyone approaching!
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
372% complete

