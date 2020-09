Beautiful Autumn day

Day 273 - Today we went to Canonteign Waterfalls, Devon. They are the highest manmade waterfalls in England measuring 70m (220ft), the top where you get a breath taking panoramic view of Devon is accessed by a steep climb and 90 original Victorian steps. There are two sets of waterfalls at Canonteign, Lady Exmouth Falls and Clampitt Falls, they have existed in the valley since time immemorial.