Previous
Next
Something worth seeing while stuck in traffic! by bigmxx
Photo 1370

Something worth seeing while stuck in traffic!

Day 276 - We are on our way back from Devon today and it's hammering it down with rain, as we were stuck in traffic I managed to take a picture of Stonehenge in the distance!

Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument in and consists of a ring of standing stones, each around 13 feet (4.0m) high, seven feet (2.1m) wide, and weighing around 25 tons. Archaeologists believe it was constructed from 2000 BC to 3000 BC. The surrounding circular earth bank and ditch, which constitute the earliest phase of the monument, have been dated to about 3100 BC.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I think “stuck in traffic” is a common thing around Stone Henge! Nice shot!
October 2nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
iconic!
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise