Something worth seeing while stuck in traffic!

Day 276 - We are on our way back from Devon today and it's hammering it down with rain, as we were stuck in traffic I managed to take a picture of Stonehenge in the distance!



Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument in and consists of a ring of standing stones, each around 13 feet (4.0m) high, seven feet (2.1m) wide, and weighing around 25 tons. Archaeologists believe it was constructed from 2000 BC to 3000 BC. The surrounding circular earth bank and ditch, which constitute the earliest phase of the monument, have been dated to about 3100 BC.