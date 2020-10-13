Previous
Autumns colours! by bigmxx
Autumns colours!

Day 287 - It's amazing just how quickly Autumns colours appear and changes my drive home from work - then comes the mess as the leaves fall!
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

