Ray of sunshine! by bigmxx
Photo 1452

Ray of sunshine!

Day 358 - I love this beautiful plant, it's in the carpark at work and I think its such a sunny coloured plant - I believe it's a Mahonia Aquifolium, known as the Oregon grape
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it is lovely!
December 23rd, 2020  
