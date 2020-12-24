Previous
Happy Christmas Eve! by bigmxx
Photo 1453

Happy Christmas Eve!

Day 359 - Our family tradition has always been to have a Chinese meal on Christmas eve to give us time for a bit of baking and then for the family to sit down and watch a Christmas movie, this year it is just a meal for 2 :( but it was still tasty!
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

