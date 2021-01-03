Previous
Next
The old and the new by bigmxx
Photo 1463

The old and the new

Day 3 - On our walk today I was amazed to see some of trees already had new buds on and this one still had a lot of dried leaves on
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise