Photo 1463
The old and the new
Day 3 - On our walk today I was amazed to see some of trees already had new buds on and this one still had a lot of dried leaves on
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
