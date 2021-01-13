Previous
Next
Stay in the warm! by bigmxx
Photo 1473

Stay in the warm!

Day 13 - It's been a horrid day today, it's been raining virtually all day so we decided to watch TV all day and drink coffee!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BeckyJo
Oh my that looks amazing! I need one of those coffee makers!!!
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise