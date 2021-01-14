Sign up
Photo 1474
Splish splosh!
Day 14 - It's raining again and it's cold, I don't mind staying in the warm as I don't feel well after having my 2nd vaccine jab on Tuesday so I'd rather snuggle up under a blanket on the sofa
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Pat Thacker
I love those splashes, it looks like a real good downpour.
A wise move snuggling up but so good to hear that the vaccines are getting out there..
January 14th, 2021
