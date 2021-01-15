Sign up
Photo 1475
Still hanging on!
Day 15 - I've not ventured out again today so it's another garden shot, this is my blank stemmed hydrangea with a few of it's flowers still handing on, even though some of them are turning into skeletons
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a lovely edit
January 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely textures and tones.
January 15th, 2021
