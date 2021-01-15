Previous
Still hanging on! by bigmxx
Photo 1475

Still hanging on!

Day 15 - I've not ventured out again today so it's another garden shot, this is my blank stemmed hydrangea with a few of it's flowers still handing on, even though some of them are turning into skeletons
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely edit
January 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely textures and tones.
January 15th, 2021  
