A new one on me! by bigmxx
Photo 1504

A new one on me!

Day 44 - On our walk today I saw a bird I've never seen before, Mr Google informs me this is a Redwing!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
412% complete

Phil Sandford ace
Definitely a Redwing. Lovely capture.
February 13th, 2021  
