Previous
Next
Rather a lot to say for himself! by bigmxx
Photo 1539

Rather a lot to say for himself!

Day 79 - This pair of ducks was comical to watch, the mallard was quacking very loudly as it swam along dutifully follow close behind by the female!
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A very lovely shot!
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise