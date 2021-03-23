Stuck in the mud!

Day 82 - We had a walk around Victory Woods (Yorkletts, near whitstable) it was a lovely long walk but it was so muddy, at one point I got stuck nearly upto the top of my walking boots and had to be assisted out by my husband! On the top of the hill at the highest point there is a lookout viewpoint where you can take in the surrounding area.



Located on site is one of the 1,563 small Royal Observer Corps (ROC) monitoring posts buried 6ft underground posts, these posts are at a distance of about 15 miles apart, with 31 larger HQ control centres dotted around. This one was opened in 1966 and decommissioned in 1976 with all the contents removed, when the imminent threat of nuclear war had passed. As with all the bunkers it would have been manned by 2 crews of 4 personnel and occupied for upto 2 weeks at a time!