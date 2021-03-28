Sign up
Photo 1547
Line dancing was going well until Fred decided to muck it up!
Day 87 - These geese looked like they were line-dancing as they waddled out of the water!
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1547
photos
50
followers
62
following
