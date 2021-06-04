Sign up
Rain, rain go away!
Day 155 - I don't like walking about it the rain so todays picture is one captured through the french doors into the very wet garden!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lin
ace
Nicely captured - it looked like that here 2 days ago.
June 4th, 2021
