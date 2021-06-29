Sign up
Photo 1640
I think it's got the hump!
Day 180 - This Gull sat on the wall for ages with a really grumpy look on it's face I think it had the hump as it's been raining for most of the day!
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Beautiful capture!
June 29th, 2021
