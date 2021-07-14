Previous
It's so fluffy! by bigmxx
It's so fluffy!

Day 195 - I love Dandelions as they are so bright and a haven for insects, but I also love them when they turn to seed and the kid comes out in me!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
