Photo 1667
Wishing my Granddad was here!
Day 207 - My Granddad use to make wine when I were younger, he made Elder Flower Champagne for my wedding and Elderberry wine for Christmas - how I miss his wine!
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely green berries!
July 26th, 2021
