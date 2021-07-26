Previous
Wishing my Granddad was here! by bigmxx
Photo 1667

Wishing my Granddad was here!

Day 207 - My Granddad use to make wine when I were younger, he made Elder Flower Champagne for my wedding and Elderberry wine for Christmas - how I miss his wine!
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely green berries!
July 26th, 2021  
