Day 227 - I came across this colourful elephant in Maidstone and had to find out what they were all about!There are 51 colourful Elmers and were designed by 41 local and international artists, they have been placed around the town centre, parks and river paths of Maidstone. At the end of the Summer the Elmers will be auctioned off to raise money for Heart of Kent Hospice.This is the web page about them for more information: https://elmermaidstone.co.uk/