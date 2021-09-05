Sign up
Photo 1708
Taking a rest!
Day 248 - The weather today has been warm and sunny and it has bought all the Dragonflies out again, I spotted the beautiful Male Southern Hawker taken a well earned rest from all the erratic flying it was doing!
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love those wings
September 5th, 2021
