Previous
Next
Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Photo 1708

Taking a rest!

Day 248 - The weather today has been warm and sunny and it has bought all the Dragonflies out again, I spotted the beautiful Male Southern Hawker taken a well earned rest from all the erratic flying it was doing!
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love those wings
September 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise