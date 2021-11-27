Previous
Prickly! by bigmxx
Prickly!

Day 331 - Holly always reminds me of Christmas, roll on Christmas nothings going to stop us celebrating it this year!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Beautiful! Would make a lovely card.
November 27th, 2021  
