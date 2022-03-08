Previous
One day six sights! by bigmxx
One day six sights!

Day 67 - Such a tiring day, we've done a sight seeing tour of Lanzarote and taken in 6 of the manor sights, such an interesting day but very tiring!
8th March 2022

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
