Fire in the sky!

Day 70 - After a dreary cold first day back at work I was greeted by this beautiful sky on my return home, made up for being back at work!
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Awesome capture and title, especially with the chimney!
March 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! absolutely amazing , and a perfect title ! gav
March 11th, 2022  
