Lads out on the pull! by bigmxx
Lads out on the pull!

Day 72 - It was strange walking around this local lake as it seemed to be full of Mallards but no hens around, they were probably all in hiding from the randy males!
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

@bigmxx
