Tatty but still beautiful! by bigmxx
Photo 1908

Tatty but still beautiful!

Day 83 - It has been another lovely warm sunny day here today and it's bought some of the butterflies out, this poor Peacock butterfly is a bit tatty but still beautiful!
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
