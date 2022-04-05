Sign up
Photo 1920
Being stared at!
Day 95 - Sheep and cows make me laugh they way they stare at you, this sheep didn't take her eyes off me, even as I drove away she was still staring at me!
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1920
photos
49
followers
58
following
526% complete
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Monica
It's an intense stare,for sure!
April 5th, 2022
