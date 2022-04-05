Previous
Being stared at! by bigmxx
Being stared at!

Day 95 - Sheep and cows make me laugh they way they stare at you, this sheep didn't take her eyes off me, even as I drove away she was still staring at me!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Monica
It's an intense stare,for sure!
April 5th, 2022  
