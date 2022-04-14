Previous
No cows just Cowslips! by bigmxx
Photo 1929

No cows just Cowslips!

Day 104 - So being retired lasted all of 10 days, I've been and done a bank shift today! I spotted this lovely cowslip plant on my way home!
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
528% complete

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture, Hope you enjoyed your shift is it a one off?!
April 14th, 2022  
