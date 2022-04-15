Previous
If you go down to the woods today ........ by bigmxx
Photo 1930

If you go down to the woods today ........

Day 105 - Its was lovely and warm today but I enjoyed the cooling effect under the trees as I found the bluebells have started to spring up!
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Michelle

