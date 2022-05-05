Previous
Peeping Tom! by bigmxx
Peeping Tom!

Day 125 - I walked into my dining room to be greeted by the Sparrow Hawk staring at me through the French doors, it was very obliging sitting there while I got my camera and managed to capture it albeit through the glass!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful and well focused capture with beautiful bokeh background ! I think he may have spotted you !!
May 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Outstanding!!!
May 5th, 2022  
