Photo 1950
Peeping Tom!
Day 125 - I walked into my dining room to be greeted by the Sparrow Hawk staring at me through the French doors, it was very obliging sitting there while I got my camera and managed to capture it albeit through the glass!
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1950
photos
49
followers
58
following
534% complete
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful and well focused capture with beautiful bokeh background ! I think he may have spotted you !!
May 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Outstanding!!!
May 5th, 2022
