Photo 1952
Eastbourne pier
Day 127 - We had a lovely 4 hours walk around today Eastbourne today and yes it did rain, but we sheltered in a pub!!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
3
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1952
photos
49
followers
58
following
534% complete
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th May 2022 10:15am
Public
xbm
Very sensible. Hopefully the rain lasted a while!
May 7th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 7th, 2022
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
May 7th, 2022
