Eastbourne pier by bigmxx
Photo 1952

Eastbourne pier

Day 127 - We had a lovely 4 hours walk around today Eastbourne today and yes it did rain, but we sheltered in a pub!!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
xbm
Very sensible. Hopefully the rain lasted a while!
May 7th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 7th, 2022  
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
May 7th, 2022  
