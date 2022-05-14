Previous
by bigmxx
Photo 1959

Day 134 - I’m staying with my daughter for the week, she hasn’t got many flowers in her garden but she does have this beautiful Peony which is in full bloom and luckily my twin Granddaughters leave it alone!
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
536% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
May 14th, 2022  
