Photo 1978
It's good job I've got a strong heart!
Day 153 - As we got level with this fence post a Robin flew past my ear virtually brushing my hair as it flew past, we hadn't seen the Robin sitting on the nest as it was nestled right down inside the post!
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
