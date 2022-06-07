Sign up
Photo 1983
Busy bee!
Day 158 - Today was a glorious warm sunny day which bought out lots of bees that were busy visiting lots of plants and flowers, this one must have been extra busy as it was covered in pollen!
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1983
photos
50
followers
59
following
543% complete
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
smothered in pollen - bee heaven
June 7th, 2022
tony gig
Beautiful.
June 7th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot!
June 7th, 2022
