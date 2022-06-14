Previous
Next
Gimmie a kiss! by bigmxx
Photo 1990

Gimmie a kiss!

Day 165 - This is the closest I've ever come to seeing a cattle egret, I sat for ages watching the egret picking the flies from the cows face, the cow just seemed oblivious to it!
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so cute - lovely shot !
June 14th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Cute!
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise