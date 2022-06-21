Previous
Feed me mum! by bigmxx
Photo 1997

Feed me mum!

Day 172 - This Coot chick chased it's mother everywhere pestering her for food, they are so comical!
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw - so cute !
June 21st, 2022  
