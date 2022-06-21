Sign up
Photo 1997
Feed me mum!
Day 172 - This Coot chick chased it's mother everywhere pestering her for food, they are so comical!
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1997
photos
50
followers
59
following
547% complete
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw - so cute !
June 21st, 2022
