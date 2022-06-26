Previous
Next
Hobbies! by bigmxx
Photo 2002

Hobbies!

Day 177 - Now which one to do first! My husband is in bed post nights so I can't do anything in the house, I just get to do whatever I want!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I too like knitting, reading & of course photography.I would also add cross stitch.
June 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise