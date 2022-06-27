Previous
Photo 2003

Day 178 - This little ladybird landed next to me in the garden, it's one I've not seen before, Mr Google informs me it's a 14 spotted ladybird (the markings looked more like squares than spots)!
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Michelle

Margaret Brown ace
Nice capture, yes they do look like squares!
June 27th, 2022  
