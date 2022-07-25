Previous
Rain, rain go away! by bigmxx
Photo 2031

Day 206 - We took the twins to nursery today and had a mother and daughter (plus baby Henry) shopping and lunch day. This lovely planter was right in the middle of the shopping outlet we went to and no it didn’t rain!
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford ace
That’s really pretty! Sounds like a lovely day!
July 25th, 2022  
