And then I saw the bug! by bigmxx
Photo 2039

And then I saw the bug!

Day 214 - I love when I take a picture and upload it and get a surprise, this time it was a bug on this Queen Annes Lace flower!
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
