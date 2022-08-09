Going back in time!

Day 221 - Today we visited the East Anglia Transport Museum, a step back in time to see the creation of a museum of street transport, which has vehicles of yesteryear actually brought back to life and working, you can ride on them in unlimited journeys throughout your visit, they included electric trams, trolleybuses, woodland tramways and narrow gauge diesel trains, there are mock streets, exhibition halls and you can see into sheds where you can see the current renovations taking place.
The story began back in 1962 when four local tramway enthusiasts had an idea of forming a transport museum and as a result in 1965 the museum was founded on it's present site.