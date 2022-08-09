Previous
Next
Going back in time! by bigmxx
Photo 2046

Going back in time!

Day 221 - Today we visited the East Anglia Transport Museum, a step back in time to see the creation of a museum of street transport, which has vehicles of yesteryear actually brought back to life and working, you can ride on them in unlimited journeys throughout your visit, they included electric trams, trolleybuses, woodland tramways and narrow gauge diesel trains, there are mock streets, exhibition halls and you can see into sheds where you can see the current renovations taking place.

The story began back in 1962 when four local tramway enthusiasts had an idea of forming a transport museum and as a result in 1965 the museum was founded on it's present site.

There is far too much to mention that they have on site and it's history, but this is the link should you wish to see/read more: https://www.eatransportmuseum.co.uk/vehicles

9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Looks an interesting place!
August 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice shots of the past in the present!
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise