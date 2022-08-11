Previous
Just like Nanny’s! by bigmxx
Photo 2048

Just like Nanny’s!

Day 223 - My twin Granddaughters have come to stay for the weekend and they wanted nail varnish just like Nanny’s so I had to oblige!
11th August 2022

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Oh what fun! They are so cute.
August 11th, 2022  
