A new one on me!

Day 227 - I thought this was a bee but after consulting with Mr Google it's apparently a hoverfly (Volucella pellucens). It mimics bees and wasps in shape and colouration which is thought to protect against birds preying on them!
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great capture, looks a bit different to ours
August 15th, 2022  
