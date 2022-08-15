Sign up
Photo 2052
A new one on me!
Day 227 - I thought this was a bee but after consulting with Mr Google it's apparently a hoverfly (Volucella pellucens). It mimics bees and wasps in shape and colouration which is thought to protect against birds preying on them!
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great capture, looks a bit different to ours
August 15th, 2022
