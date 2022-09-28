Previous
Making the most of the sun! by bigmxx
Making the most of the sun!

Day 271 - Even though it was chilly today the sun was shining and this Hoverfly (Myathropa florea) was making the most of it!
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
